Lions agree to one-year contract with Evan Brown

Getty Images

The Lions agreed to a one-year deal with center Evan Brown, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It means the team’s top six offensive linemen from last season return for 2022.

Brown, 25, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this week.

He started 12 games last season after Frank Ragnow underwent season-ending toe surgery. Brown allowed only one sack. Those were the first starts of Brown’s career.

He has played 27 games, including 18 with the Lions over the past two seasons.

Ragnow is expected back for the offseason program, returning to the starting lineup along with guards Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai and tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell.