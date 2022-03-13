Patriots appear likely to keep free agents Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty, Brian Hoyer

Getty Images

Bill Belichick does not seem ready to move on from a few of the oldest veterans on the Patriots’ roster.

New England quarterback Brian Hoyer, defensive back Devin McCourty and special teams captain Matthew Slater are all poised to become free agents on Wednesday, but all are likely to remain in New England: Mike Reiss of ESPN writes that they want to play in 2022 and that Belichick views them as important team leaders.

The 36-year-old Hoyer originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and is on his third stint in New England, having also spent time with the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers and Colts. He’s the classic example of a quarterback who has never been a particularly good starter, but has always been the kind of player coaches like to have around as a backup.

The 34-year-old McCourty is still a significant contributor to the Patriots’ defense, and although he’s likely to have offers elsewhere, he has spent his entire career with the Patriots since they drafted him in the first round in 2010, and he’s a good pick to remain in New England.

The 36-year-old Slater is one of the best special teams players in NFL history, and Belichick has always put a premium on special teams contributions. Belichick won’t want him to go anywhere.

New England had a solid season in 2021, and Belichick likely views his team as one that should stay the course, rather than making major changes. Staying the course will include keeping the veteran leaders in place.