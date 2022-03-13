Report: Cardinals finalizing new deal with Zach Ertz

Getty Images

Tight end Zach Ertz joined the Cardinals during the 2021 season and it appears he’ll be sticking around the desert for a while.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ertz and the Cardinals are finalizing a new contract. It will reportedly be a three-year deal for the veteran.

Ertz came to the Cardinals in mid-October in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowen and a 2022 fifth-round pick. He caught 56 passes for 574 yards for three touchdowns in 11 games with Arizona. He also had three catches for 21 yards in the team’s playoff loss to the Rams.

The Ertz deal comes after three tight ends drew franchise tags last week, so the group of players at that position in free agency has been thinned out already.