Report: Texans re-signing Chris Moore to a one-year deal

The Texans have agreed to terms with receiver Chris Moore on a one-year, $1.187 million contract, Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790 reports.

The deal includes $1.047 million guaranteed with a $152,500 signing bonus.

Moore, 28, arrived in Houston last season after five seasons in Baltimore, following former Texans head coach David Culley. Moore played 240 snaps on offense and 158 on special teams.

He caught 21 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns in 2021, including five receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against the Patriots.

Moore has 68 career receptions for 738 yards and six touchdowns.