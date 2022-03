Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Chris Conley will stick around for another year in Houston.

Conley and the Texans agreed to a one-year deal, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans agreed to a one-year deal with Conley last season and he had 22 catches for 323 yards and two touchdowns, and was also credited for his run blocking.

The 29-year-old Conley was a 2015 third-round pick of the Chiefs. He spent four years in Kansas City and two In Jacksonville before signing with the Texans last year.