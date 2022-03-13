Tom Brady announces that he’s returning for a 23rd NFL season — in Tampa Bay

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT
Jason Licht left a light on for Tom Brady. Licht ultimately didn’t waste much electricity.

Brady has announced that he will return to the NFL for a 23rd season. And that he’ll play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady isn’t retired from football. He also isn’t retired from the Buccaneers.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said, a day after watching a soccer match from the stands. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

His retirement lasted 41 days. He announced it on February 1. He promptly sparked questions about whether he’s truly retired, uttering the phrase, “Never say never.”

It seemed that perhaps he wanted to leave the Buccaneers and play for a different team. In the end, he decided to remain with the Bucs.

Along the way, the Dolphins explored acquiring him. Is it possible he also made overtures to the 49ers, and that for the second time since 2020 they didn’t reciprocate? It’s possible. Whether that comes to light remains to be seen.

For now, here’s what we know. Brady is back. It’s almost as if he never left. Because he barely did.

  3. Haha! Thought he would never play here again and was going to be a 49er next year. 🙂

  4. I won’t call him brett farve bc he has 7 rings. But if he does this again next year…

  7. Dude can’t help himself, he never had any intention on retiring, he just wanted everyone to talk about him and have his name in rumors
    Tampa will poo poo the bed this season and that will be the end of TB

  13. Is it possible he also made overtures to the 49ers, and that for the second time since 2020 they didn’t reciprocate? It’s possible. Whether that comes to light remains to be seen.
    ———–
    Just admit you were wrong about him joining the 49ers. If he had went there you would scream from the rooftops repeatedly that you called it so this is only fair.

  14. So, he was never retired, right? Just more attention seeking noise. He is a master at it.

  16. Hope the Bucs have a bad season and see this guy cry his way into permanent retirement.

  20. So what does this mean for the guy who just paid over $500,000 for what was supposed to be his last touchdown pass?

  22. Can’t help but think that somehow this all ends with him wearing red, white, and gold.

  31. So, the guy who bought the ball that was Brady’s last touchdown pass is very unhappy.

  35. Yea this is going to sound harsh but I hope his wife hits him with the divorce papers. He’s accomplished like four careers worth of achievements, just walk away, please.

  36. Wow never saw that coming, loads of other possibilities but not this one.

    What a season we will have

  37. He is going to look like Willie Mays with the Mets. The game favors the young — stars like Mahomes, Allen, and. Wentz. This is not going to turn out well.

  38. Not a Bucs fan, but happy he is coming back. Football is more fun with Tom Brady playing.

  39. Florio was right and wrong in the same way. I hate TB12 for doing this. I hate the Buccaneers too.

  40. Everyone knew the NFL Prima Donna couldn’t stay away. Brady is so jealous of Rogers winning the MVP and the Rams schooling him in the NFC game that he just has to take another shot at making a fool of himself. With Rogers new contact and Russel Wilsons trade Brady became yesterday’s news and he just can’t cope.

  41. Rams aren’t going to “retire” anyone unless the referees gift them another game….you know like they did in the Super Bowl. Y’all got your one. Now go away.

  42. At least the “will he or wont he” only last a month or so. Not until August.

    Giselle must be the most annoying person on the planet.

  43. No way a guy that competitive goes out like that. Drove back from two scores to tie it only for a last second field goal. There was zero chance he was gonna hang them up.

  45. I am crying tears of joy, this is wonderful news!!
    Thank you TB12 thank you!

  49. if brady comes back he has no choice he has to play for Tampa they own his rights but i wouldn’t rule out him coming back so they could trade him

  51. “Spending more time with the family” always sounds better in your head than in actual practice.

  52. Kinda embarrassing… you said all those goodbyes, fawned over everybody. Giselle must be pissed.

  53. On the eve of free agency Tom Brady swoops in with bombshell news…..just like he did during Superbowl week….as if to say hey ….LOOK AT ME ! Despite his legendary accomplishments and talent…he demands to be the center of attention in the NFL.

  54. jurgyisgod says:
    March 13, 2022 at 7:33 pm
    He is going to look like Willie Mays with the Mets. The game favors the young — stars like Mahomes, Allen, and. Wentz. This is not going to turn out well.

    Yeah we heard this when he first signed in Tampa.

  56. Couldn’t even stay out of the spotlight for 3 months. Looks like a big clown after all that show he put on, distracting from the AP awards and the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay is going to be bleeding star players and he’ll wish he stayed on the shelf.

  57. :..He’s mentally ill. Honestly.
    He literally has to be in the news everyday…”

    All needs to do now is get a really bad, orange spray tan.

  58. Absolute attention seeker.
    Favre mk 2.
    Loves himself ,imo , and it will end badly. He is no longer elite , and the Bucs will have to cull some of his elite teamates.

  60. You know there are going to be defensive linemen and linebackers that are just itching to retire TB for good. Shoulda stayed down, Tommy Boy.

  63. I guess he did spent all these 46 days with his family- made up for all those things he said he missed out on all those years that quickly.
    See, he is special.

  64. FoozieGrooler says:
    March 13, 2022 at 7:41 pm
    :..He’s mentally ill. Honestly.
    He literally has to be in the news everyday…”

    All needs to do now is get a really bad, orange spray tan.

    11Rate This

    —————————-

    He basicsally already has it on that creepy alien head of his. These oligarchs are creepy people.

  65. I’ve never rooted agant this fellow, but I hope he gets “clocked” this season.

  66. Wow.

    Was he that bored with his family after a few weeks?

    He loves the attention.

  72. Still hope that he and Rodgers can retire the same year, just so Tommy can show him up at the HOF induction too.

  73. Guaranteed Gronk will re-sign with Tampa. Now I wonder who else GM Brady will sign…

  75. Poor tb6, I don’t blame him for being bitter. Especially since his Patriots aren’t even making the Super Bowl anytime soon, much less winning one. Enjoy the History Channel.

  76. He only has to get past Stafford and Rodgers to get to the SB. I would come back too if I was Brady. But if he loses in the playoffs, he will have the most playoff loses.

  77. touchback6 says:
    March 13, 2022 at 7:31 pm
    He’s mentally ill. Honestly.

    He literally has to be in the news everyday
    ______________________________________________

    Just like you are for making every story about Belichick, the Patriots or Brady. There’s no way he could unretire and have it not be in the news. Maybe he did have a change of heart. You might not think so, but these people are humans just like you and me and their opinions change.

  78. And the buyer of the ‘Last Tom Brady pass for TD ball’ is so screwed.

  80. no longer elite , and the Bucs will have to cull some of his elite teamates.

    Just led the league in passing yards and TDs was second in the MVP voting but he’s “no longer elite “

    Okaaaasaaayy….

  81. Maybe it was his family that told him “Please go back to work, we can’t handle you around the house!”

  82. I don’t get why everyone is hating on him for this. People change their minds all the time. The guy loves football and competition. I wish all Americans enjoyed their job as much as he enjoys his. And at least he didn’t wait until training camp to unretire like Favre.

  83. FredLynnFan says:
    March 13, 2022 at 7:30 pm
    So what does this mean for the guy who just paid over $500,000 for what was supposed to be his last touchdown pass?
    ———————-
    It probably still is. Will be difficult for Gradma Brady to toss TDs from a wheelchair….

  84. So what does this mean for the guy who just paid over $500,000 for what was supposed to be his last touchdown pass?
    ___________

    Deflated!!!!!

  87. Guess he had enough of the wife and kids. Can’t wait to see the Rams beat him up again in the playoffs. If he gets there. He will regret this, so much

  88. I lierally hat him and ALL of his fans. I wish them all nothing but the worst.

  91. When you look at other QBs around the league, especially the NFC, it isn’t surprising Brady figured he could come back and be effective. The guy is just flat out addicted to football and he’s going to keep playing as long as possible. It felt to me like he retired too soon, so I’m glad he’ll be back.

  99. LOL…he sure was a lot less unlikable when he was in NE and Belichick kept his ‘drama queen’ tendencies in check.

  100. He’s thinking, like all sane football fans are, that he was a Godwin ACL from going back to back.

  101. The only reason Brady is coming back is because he knows the present quarterback group is weak, he believes he can win anytime against these guys. with Mahomes chocking on games and Rogers not able to clear playoffs, sure he would keep on playing

  103. I seriously don’t understand how this guy has a fanbase. Biggest narcissist drama queen in the history of the planet. The most unlikable athlete overtaking lebron James by miles.

  105. I bet he’s been around so much, Giselle was like you need to get out of my house!

  106. And he still will retire with a career 70 passer rating against Belichick’s defense. Lower than Tebow. Ouch!

  108. I mean, the man is free to do as he pleases. AA there are no rules for this, only common precedent. However, this is pretty ridiculous.

  109. Good. So now we will be able to say he came up short the last TWO yrs of his career. That is unless he becomes Mr Drama Queen again next yr, w/ retirement lies.

  111. I feel like he did this just to spite you and that article you published a few days ago.

  112. So the guy distracted and fooled you guys again.
    Isn’t that the point of football–to fake the other team out?

  113. Cool, now Joey b gets to beat the goat for the first and probably last time on snf or mnf
    New king taking over

  115. I do not begrudge TB for wanting to continue playing. It’s his life and if he wants to keep testing himself against the best pro football players in the world, more power to him.

    People throw shade at TB because they think he is diva-like? Seriously? Why? He appears to be a great leader who puts the interests of the team (winning!) ahead of his own. How many times has he re-worked a contract and taken less than his market value to help the team get players? He always gives credit to his teammates without seeking credit for himself.

    He is not a self-centered, look-at-me, haven’t-accomplished-a-thing dude nor is he ever in the headlines for being a creep or a perv or worse.

  116. Well this whole thing never did feel right even from the will he or won’t he
    screwed up retirement announcement … so here we are n dang the team is not going to be quite as good … so am thinking the team sucks in the beginning as coming back must have something to do with the contract … so can we see half way through the season .. the finally awaited trade to SF assuming Jimmy’s gone n they are not too far away from the playoffs … then you could you imagine with some lucky fairy dust n that hollywood ending thus off into the sunset n the bidding war on the movie rights doth commence. !!!

  120. He had just went to the Manchester United match in Britain…. which is coincidentally owned by the Glazer family.

    So you knew something was up. Did they have a meeting?

  122. Robert Mitchell says:
    March 13, 2022 at 8:01 pm
    Guess he had enough of the wife and kids. Can’t wait to see the Rams beat him up again in the playoffs. If he gets there. He will regret this, so much
    ——————
    Remember, the Rams get the opportunity to crush Tammy in the regular season this year as well!

  123. One person who is not happy Brady is back is the poor guy that just paid 500k for Brady’s last td pass lol . Guess not

  125. GoodellMustGo says:
    March 13, 2022 at 8:14 pm
    And he still will retire with a career 70 passer rating against Belichick’s defense. Lower than Tebow. Ouch!

    File this comment under “trying way too hard”

  128. Well if the same Bucs squad, sans Gronk and AB and a few other guys, return, then this is meaningless to the other good teams in the NFL. Pretty sure Arians was salivating at the prospect of getting Watson, but ol’ Tommy threw a wrench in that.

  129. flash1224 says:
    March 13, 2022 at 8:28 pm
    GoodellMustGo says:
    March 13, 2022 at 8:14 pm
    And he still will retire with a career 70 passer rating against Belichick’s defense. Lower than Tebow. Ouch!

    File this comment under “trying way too hard”
    ——
    But it’s true though. 🙂

  132. Man i hope they go 4-13 next year with an O-line that has a very bad year 🙂

  133. And here come the Brady haters.

    Heeeeeeeeeee’s baaaaaaaaack!

    TFB in season 23!

    Yes!

  134. Good for Brady.
    He loves playing ball and he is in amazing shape thanks to TB12.
    He can still play at an extremely high level – heck, he was MVP runner up last year !
    He’s doing what he loves to do BALL

  135. Why not? He very well could have beaten the Rams, and if he’d done that he very likely would have beaten the Bengals and already have his 8th ring. So he knows how reachable it is.

    The NFC will still mostly be garbage, the Rams will likely have a SB hangover, and even though the AFC has a bunch of good teams I bet he thinks he could beat any of them, and he’s probably right.

  136. I wonder how he’s cheating now.

    Can’t wait for the TB12 center PED bust! 😀

  139. Was he just waiting to see how the NFC South was going to shake out? Must mean Watson is not going to NO or Carolina. Secret to his success in the NFL –Go to a division that gives you 6 easy W’s

