Tom Brady announces that he’s returning for a 23rd NFL season — in Tampa Bay

Jason Licht left a light on for Tom Brady. Licht ultimately didn’t waste much electricity.

Brady has announced that he will return to the NFL for a 23rd season. And that he’ll play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said, a day after watching a soccer match from the stands. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

His retirement lasted 41 days. He announced it on February 1. He promptly sparked questions about whether he’s truly retired, uttering the phrase, “Never say never.”

It seemed that perhaps he wanted to leave the Buccaneers and play for a different team. In the end, he decided to remain with the Bucs.

Along the way, the Dolphins explored acquiring him. Is it possible he also made overtures to the 49ers, and that for the second time since 2020 they didn’t reciprocate? It’s possible. Whether that comes to light remains to be seen.

For now, here’s what we know. Brady is back. It’s almost as if he never left. Because he barely did.