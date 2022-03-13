Tom Brady’s “final” touchdown pass ball sells for more than $518,000

Getty Images

Timing is everything.

One day before Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL, someone paid $518,628 at auction for the ball that supposedly was Brady’s final touchdown pass of his career.

As it turns out, it was his final touchdown pass of 2021.

Brady is back, and some poor bastard is out more than 500 large for a football that lacks the significance the buyer thought it did. The ball, thrown by Brady during the fourth quarter of the epic playoff loss to the Tams, was promptly thrown into the stands by receiver Mike Evans, who scored the touchdown.

Given that the person paid that much for a football, chances are that the buyer has plenty of other money. But the buyer now has more than $500,000 less than yesterday, with a ball of limited significance to show for it.