Ali Marpet will remain retired

Getty Images

Tom Brady’s back, but the whole band won’t be returning to Tampa.

Guard Ali Marpet joined Brady in announcing his retirement after the end of the Buccaneers’ season. Brady has now reversed course, but Marpet will be remaining on the one he set earlier this year.

Marpet’s agent Andy Ross told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that that Brady’s decision made it tougher on Marpet, but that Marpet is committed to going back to school to earn a Masters degree. His plan is to work in the mental health field now that he has brought his playing days to an end.

That leaves the Bucs with one hole to fill on their offensive line and Brady’s presence should ensure plenty of interest in filling it.