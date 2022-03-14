Another good review (amazingly) of Playmakers

PublicAffairs

Tomorrow is Playmakers day, the release date of my book about the past 20 years in the NFL. Kirkus Reviews previously gave it a tombstone-worthy quote. Another positive review has arrived, courtesy of the New York Journal of Books.

I’ll defer to the full content of the review. Bottom line, they liked the book.

You will, too. I think. I hope.

Thanks if you’ve ordered it. You should get it as soon as tomorrow. If you see it in bookstores, send me a proof-of-life photo.

Meanwhile, the book tour continues on Tuesday, with scheduled appearances including a visit with Dan Patrick and the guys at Pardon My Take.

So, pardon my constant shilling. On one hand, I want you to make aware of a book that you quite likely will enjoy. On the other hand, yeah, I’m trying to sell the shit out of this thing.

At least I admit it.

If the pitch worked, buy it now.