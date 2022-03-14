Bengals plan to sign guard Alex Cappa

Getty Images

At the outset of the “legal tampering” period, the Bengals have made a big move to upgrade their offensive line.

The Bengals and guard Alex Cappa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $40 million contract.

Schefter tweeted the news one minute after the legal tampering period started, meaning it’s safe to assume there had been contact between the Bengals and Cappa before then. That’s not allowed, but the NFL rarely does anything about it.

A third-round pick of the Bucs in 2018, Cappa has played his entire career in Tampa Bay and started all 17 games last year.

Tom Brady will miss Cappa, and Joe Burrow will be glad to have him.