Bengals plan to sign guard Alex Cappa

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 14, 2022, 12:08 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 09 Panthers at Buccaneers
Getty Images

At the outset of the “legal tampering” period, the Bengals have made a big move to upgrade their offensive line.

The Bengals and guard Alex Cappa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $40 million contract.

Schefter tweeted the news one minute after the legal tampering period started, meaning it’s safe to assume there had been contact between the Bengals and Cappa before then. That’s not allowed, but the NFL rarely does anything about it.

A third-round pick of the Bucs in 2018, Cappa has played his entire career in Tampa Bay and started all 17 games last year.

Tom Brady will miss Cappa, and Joe Burrow will be glad to have him.

13 responses to “Bengals plan to sign guard Alex Cappa

  1. Great signing!! Go get La’el Collins too,after Dallas releases him. La’el Collins would bring all-pro/pro-bowl experience,character and leadership to the Cincinnati locker room.

  4. Still need a center and a tackle. Be aggressive and trade that first rounder for a left tackle, move Jonah Williams to Right Tackle or left guard. DO NOT hope for a tackle in the draft.

  5. Solid player and great guy. Bengals did good in that one… however Tampa drafted G Robert Hainsey last year so that spot has been filled

  6. I assume since it is only a tampering period, and not a full fledged free agency period, that since Brady just announced he is coming back, Tampa could still re-sign him?

  7. It’s not a signing until true free agency. Jason Licht, go do your thing. Get him back.

  8. He won’t be the same with out Wirfs and Jensen on each side to him…wait and see. He was awful prior to last season. Buyer beware. But good for him cashing in.

  9. Bengals don’t need a C. They need a T now. Hopkins is a good C, he just wasn’t healthy last year.

  10. Good signing by the Bengals. Instant starter with SB experience. Need to sign either a center or tackle and then draft one or more. Still not convinced Jonah Williams isn’t a bust due to injuries. I think if you can get a LT, you move Williams to LG.

  11. TB can’t keep everyone. Those guys like Jensen are getting paid now. I’m sure Brady wants his center more than the guard. He’s probably the one that decided…

  13. I would be wary of signing any of Bucs offensive line players. Brady’s quick release makes the offensive line look much better than it really is. Good luck Joe, you are going to need it.

