Bengals re-sign B.J. Hill

Bengals defensive lineman B.J. Hill will remain in Cincinnati.

Hill has agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $15 million in the first year, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The news came shortly after another Bengals defensive lineman, Larry Ogunjobi, agreed to terms with the Bears, so Cincinnati is glad not to let Hill get away.

The 26-year-old Hill was a 2018 third-round pick of the Giants. After three years with the Giants, he was traded to the Bengals just before the start of last season. He played very well in his first year in Cincinnati, and now he’s being rewarded for that.