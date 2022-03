USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals are planning to keep one of their pending restricted free agents.

Cincinnati is tendering offensive lineman Fred Johnson, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Entering the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida, Cincinnati claimed Johnson off waivers when Pittsburgh moved on from him in October of his rookie season.

Johnson, who turns 25 in June, has appeared in 23 games with eight starts over the last three seasons.

He appeared in five games with one start in 2021.