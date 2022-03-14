Bills release Daryl Williams

Getty Images

The Bills now have an opening on their offensive line.

Buffalo announced on Monday morning that the club has released right guard Daryl Williams. He started all 17 regular-season games for the club in 2021.

The move clears $6.3 million in cap space while counting $3.6 million in dead cap money for 2022.

After completing the 2020 season on a one-year deal with the Bills, Williams signed a three-year $28.2 million contract with Buffalo last March.

A Panthers fourth-round pick in 2015, Williams spent his first four seasons with Carolina before heading to Buffalo. He’s played 89 career games with 74 starts and was a second-team All-Pro back in 2017.

Williams turns 30 in August.