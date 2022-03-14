Bills sign Rodger Saffold

Getty Images

Released by the Titans last week, it didn’t take guard Rodger Saffold very long to find a new home.

The Bills have signed Saffold to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

As a released veteran player, Saffold was able to sign with any team immediately upon his release.

A Rams second-round pick back in 2010, Saffold spent nine seasons with the franchise before signing with the Titans as a free agent in 2019. He started 46 of 49 regular-season games for Tennessee in the last three years and was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

Heading to Buffalo reunites Saffold with offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who was Saffold’s position coach in Los Angeles in 2017 and 2018.

Saffold has appeared in 160 career games with 157 starts.