The Jaguars held onto left tackle Cam Robinson with a franchise tag and they’re set to add a new starter to their offensive line in free agency.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Brandon Scherff intends to sign with the Jaguars once the new league year opens on Wednesday. Scherff was No. 13 on PFT’s list of the top free agents in the league.

The move boosts the offensive line in front of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and may be further sign that the Jaguars will be looking to bolster their defense with the first overall pick in the draft.

Scherff received the franchise tag from Washington in each of the last two seasons, but that was cost-prohibitive this offseason and the Commanders will now have to look for a new right guard. The Jaguars have both of their starting guards from last season — Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann — set for free agency, so they’ll also likely be looking for more help up front in Doug Pederson‘s first year as their head coach.