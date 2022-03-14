Braxton Berrios re-signs with Jets

Getty Images

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios made the All-Pro team as a kick returner for the Jets in 2021 and he’ll be back to help the team in that area again in 2022.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said his client has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal to remain with the AFC East club. Berrios has $7 million of that money fully guaranteed.

Berrios led the league with 30.4 yards per kickoff return last season and he took one kick back for an 102-yard touchdown. He also averaged 13.4 yards per punt return and caught 46 passes for 431 yards while scoring four offensive touchdowns on the season.

Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole remain set for free agency after playing wideout for the Jets last season. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Denzel Mims remain under contract.