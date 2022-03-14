Broncos agree to terms with Ben Braden

Getty Images

Offensive guard Ben Braden is following Nathaniel Hackett to Denver.

The Broncos have agreed to terms with Braden on a one-year deal, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Braden will add depth to the offensive line, replacing Austin Schlottmann.

The Broncos did not tender Schlottmann.

Braden played two seasons for the Jets and two with the Packers. He has appeared in 16 games, including nine last season, but has no career starts.

In fact, he has only eight career offensive snaps while playing 103 on special teams.