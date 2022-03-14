Browns releasing Jarvis Landry

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 14, 2022, 12:27 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 09 Bengals at Browns
Getty Images

Another receiver is set to hit the open market.

According to several reports, the Browns are releasing Jarvis Landry.

The move will clear $14.9 million in cap space for Cleveland while costing just $1.5 million in dead cap.

After the Browns agreed to deal for Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper on Saturday, the organization had given Landry permission to seek a trade. But with Landry set to make $14.3 million in base salary, apparently no trade partner materialized.

Landry was traded to the Browns in 2018 after spending his first four seasons with the Dolphins. His best season for the club was in 2019, when he caught 83 passes for 1,174 yards with six touchdowns.

Landry battled injury in 2021, playing only 12 games. He caught 52 passes for 570 yards with a pair of TDs.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Landry led the league with 112 receptions with Miami back in 2017. The veteran receiver has 688 receptions for 7,598 yards with 37 TDs in his career. He’s also completed 6-of-9 passes for 146 yards with a touchdown.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Browns releasing Jarvis Landry

  4. You mean they couldnt find someone willing to give up a draft pick for a player who is broken, and waaaaaaay over paid?

  6. BuckyBadger says:
    March 14, 2022 at 12:31 pm
    WRs are a dime a dozen. Paying for one is a luxury, not something you have to do.
    ————————————————————————————-

    Disagree to a point. Great WRs are NOT a dime a dozen. Just look at what the Bengals did last season. If they don’t draft Chase, they don’t make the SB.

  7. Eagles have made it clear they want to add a veteran WR, tried trading for Ridley. I think Ju Ju might be on their radar but wouldn’t mind them adding Landry.

  8. BuckyBadger says:
    March 14, 2022 at 12:31 pm
    WRs are a dime a dozen. Paying for one is a luxury, not something you have to do.
    ____________________________________________________________________________

    I’m not sure this is why Cleveland released Landry since they just paid a FORTUNE to an only slightly better WR in Cooper. They’re just looking for reasons why they can’t get the ball to their weapons. Reasons other than the guy throwing the ball.

  12. Hard to see Landry coming back to Cleveland after they sided with Baker over OBJ. He would have split the locker room.

  14. I really want him to come back to Miami. The guy has the heart of a warrior and gives 100% on every play.

  15. The upcoming draft is pretty deep with quality WR’s.
    I see at least 5, maybe 6 going in the 1st round.
    That’s going to affect how GM’s look at the top FA Wide Receivers and the $$$$ they command,… vs a WR on a rookie deal.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.