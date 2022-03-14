Browns releasing Jarvis Landry

Getty Images

Another receiver is set to hit the open market.

According to several reports, the Browns are releasing Jarvis Landry.

The move will clear $14.9 million in cap space for Cleveland while costing just $1.5 million in dead cap.

After the Browns agreed to deal for Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper on Saturday, the organization had given Landry permission to seek a trade. But with Landry set to make $14.3 million in base salary, apparently no trade partner materialized.

Landry was traded to the Browns in 2018 after spending his first four seasons with the Dolphins. His best season for the club was in 2019, when he caught 83 passes for 1,174 yards with six touchdowns.

Landry battled injury in 2021, playing only 12 games. He caught 52 passes for 570 yards with a pair of TDs.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Landry led the league with 112 receptions with Miami back in 2017. The veteran receiver has 688 receptions for 7,598 yards with 37 TDs in his career. He’s also completed 6-of-9 passes for 146 yards with a touchdown.