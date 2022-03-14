C.J. Uzomah bolts the Bengals for the Jets

Getty Images

Tight end C.J. Uzomah, after suffering through plenty of lean years in Cincinnati, is moving on.

Via multiple reports (i.e., the agent texted several reporters at once), Uzomah has agreed to terms with the Jets. It’s a three-year, $24 million deal.

The 29-year-old Uzomah was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2015. With three free-agent tight ends franchise-tagged, Uzomah’s stock increased. And the price went higher than the Bengals were willing or able to pay.

Uzomah suffered a knee injury in the AFC Championship, but he returned to play in the Super Bowl. He’ll now hope to experience the same improvement with the Jets that he witnessed with the Bengals.

Meanwhile, the Bengals need to replace a productive player and a veteran leader in the locker room.