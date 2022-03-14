Cardinals re-signing Michael Dogbe, Dennis Gardeck

Getty Images

The Cardinals have been busy, retaining another pair of pending free agents on Monday.

The team announced that defensive lineman Michael Dogbe will be back on a one-year contract.

And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, linebacker Dennis Gardeck is back on a three-year deal.

Dogbe was slated to become a restricted free agent on Wednesday. Since entering the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, he’s appeared in 27 games with one start. He was on the field for 16 contests in 2021, recording a sack, 27 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pair of QB hits.

Gardeck played last season on a restricted free agent tender, appearing in 14 games with three starts. He did not have a sack in 2021, but recorded 7.0 of them in 2020 despite playing only 94 defensive snaps.

Gardeck was an undrafted free agent out of Sioux Falls in 2018. He’s appeared in 58 games with three starts in his four-year career.