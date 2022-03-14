Chargers extend Dustin Hopkins on three-year deal

Getty Images

The Chargers finally have some stability at kicker.

Los Angeles has agreed to extend Dustin Hopkins on a three-year deal worth $9 million that can escalate to $12 million, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM reports. The contract includes more than $4.6 million guaranteed.

Hopkins joined the Chargers in late October after the Commanders released him six games into the season. He hit 18-of-20 field goals for L.A. and 30-of-32 extra points. Hopkins’ only field-goal misses for the Chargers were from more than 50-yards out. He also sent 71 percent of his L.A. kickoffs for touchbacks.

Overall, Hopkins hit 30-of-34 field goals in 2021. He’s hit 84.6 percent of his career field goals and 94.1 percent of his extra points.

Hopkins has also spent time with the Bills and Saints.