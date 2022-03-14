Christian Kirk plans to sign with Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars continue to be busy in the opening hours of the free agency negotiating window.

NFL Media reports that the team intends to sign wide receiver Christian Kirk when the new league year opens on Wednesday. The terms of the deal are not known at this time.

Kirk would be a big addition to the receiving corps as the Jaguars try to build a better offense around quarterback Trevor Lawrence in head coach Doug Pederson‘s first season with the team. Kirk caught 77 passes for 982 yards and five touchdowns with the Cardinals during the 2021 season.

The Jaguars have also reached agreements with guard Brandon Scherff, defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, and linebacker Foye Oluokun since the negotiating window opened at noon on Monday.