Colin Kaepernick, Tyler Lockett work out together

Five-year free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to remind all NFL teams that he’s available. The latest reminder comes from the fact that Kaepernick and Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett worked out together on Monday.

“Great work today,” Kaepernick said. “It felt great being out there with you. Thanks for everyone who tapped in via stream with u . The full video of the workout will be posted tomorrow.”

Lockett accepted Kaepernick’s open invitation to work out on Sunday. Kaepernick also has made it clear that he continues to work out, and that he still wants to play.

It remains highly unlikely that he’ll get a chance. The Steelers were a potentially viable destination; they’ll be signing Mitchell Trubisky instead. The Seahawks, who were the only team to host Kaepernick for a visit in 2017, have a need at the position after the Russell Wilson trade. There’s been no indication, however, that the Seahawks would sign him.

As previously explained, the ability of the league to freeze him out for so long makes it easy for teams to continue to ignore him now. It’s nearly impossible to imagine that changing now.