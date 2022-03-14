Colt McCoy returning to Cardinals on two-year deal

Getty Images

A Cardinals quarterback not named Kyler Murray has received a new deal with the club.

Colt McCoy is returning to the franchise on a two-year contract, Arizona announced on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $7.5 million with $6 million guaranteed.

McCoy joined the Cardinals last March. He started three games in the middle of the season when Murray was sidelined by an ankle injury, compiling a 2-1 record. In all, McCoy completed 75 percent of his passes for 740 yards with three touchdowns and one interception eight games last season.

A Browns third-round pick back in 2010, McCoy has also spent time with the 49ers, Washington, and the Giants. He’s completed 62 percent of his passes for 7,195 yards with 33 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in 52 career games with 33 starts.