Colts hire Reggie Wayne as WR coach, announce other changes to coaching staff

Reggie Wayne spent a long time playing wide receiver for the Colts and he’s back with the team to coach their current wideouts.

The Colts officially named Wayne to Frank Reich’s coaching staff on Monday. Reich said at the Scouting Combine earlier this month that he’s been trying to get Wayne to join the staff for some time.

Wayne replaces Mike Groh, who left to take a job with the Giants. This is his first NFL coaching job, although he did a volunteer stint with the Colts in 2018.

The Colts also announced the hiring of six other assistants. Offensive quality control coach Brian Bratton, assistant linebackers coach Cato June, defensive backs coach Ron Milus, assistant defensive backs coach Mike Mitchell, defensive line coach Nate Ollie, and linebackers coach Richard Smith are also joining Reich’s staff. Offensive quality control coach/assistant to the head coach Tyler Boyles, pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier, and assistant defensive line coach Matt Raich have new titles.