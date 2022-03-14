Colts tender Ashton Dulin

Getty Images

The Colts have a significant question mark at quarterback after agreeing to trade Carson Wentz. But they have moved to retain one of their young offensive contributors.

According to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts have tendered restricted free agent receiver Ashton Dulin at the right of first refusal level.

If Dulin plays on it, he’ll make $2.433 million in 2022.

Dulin entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Malone in 2019. He’s mainly played special teams in his three seasons. But he also caught 13 passes for 173 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2021 and took three carries for 32 yards.

As a kick returner, Dulin averaged 25.8 yards on eight attempts in 2021.