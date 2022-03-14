Commanders re-sign Troy Apke

Getty Images

The Commanders won’t be letting defensive back Troy Apke hit the open market.

Apke’s agents announced that their client has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the NFC East club. No other terms were announced.

Apke was a fourth-round pick in 2018 and has become a key member of the special teams units in Washington. While he’s started nine games on defense during his pro career, he played exclusively on special teams last year and finished the season with six tackles and a fumble recovery.

In addition to the Apke deal, Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that the Commanders have tendered three exclusive rights free agents with contracts. Defensive end Bunmi Rotimi, defensive tackle Daniel Wise, and center Keith Ismael are now tied to the team for the 2022 season. Center Jon Toth was not tendered, but could still return to the team.