Deshaun Watson is expected to meet with Panthers, Saints in next 48 hours

Getty Images

Word on Sunday was that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to meet with teams interested in trading for him before any deal moves forward and a couple of those meetings have reportedly been set up for the near future.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Watson is expected to meet with the Panthers and Saints in the next 48 hours. The report also suggests other teams could be added to the docket, but the two NFC South teams have been closely linked to a Watson pursuit for some time.

That pursuit heated up last Friday when a grand jury did not indict Watson on any criminal charges related to accusations of misconduct raised by numerous women. Watson still faces civil lawsuits related to those allegations with a deposition set for Tuesday.

Watson could also face NFL discipline, but the absence of criminal charges has presented a path forward for his long-awaited departure from Houston. Meetings with the Panthers, Saints, and anyone else will likely move Watson closer to the end of that path.