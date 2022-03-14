Deshaun Watson’s search for a new job and his looming deposition testimony may conflict

USA TODAY Sports

We mentioned it on Sunday. It’s even more relevant today.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly will meet with the Panthers, Saints, and apparently other teams within the next 48 hours. Also within the next 48 hours, he’ll be grilled mercilessly by attorney Tony Buzbee in the civil litigation that has been pending against Watson for nearly one full year. The two objectives don’t necessarily harmonize.

Watson’s sole focus at this point should be getting himself ready for the interrogation he’ll be facing from Buzbee. On Tuesday, Watson undoubtedly will experience a torrent of tough, probing questions aimed at getting to the truth and/or getting him sufficiently riled up that Buzbee will bust through the shell of preparation get to the truth.

His future employment prospects can wait a couple of days. He needs to be all in on performing well under questioning. At least one of the teams that has been linked to Watson intends to review the testimony. Every team that is interested in Watson should.

It can go very well for Watson. It can go very poorly. However it goes, it goes on Tuesday.