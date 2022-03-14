Dolphins agree to terms with Chase Edmonds

Getty Images

The Dolphins are spending some money at running back.

Free agent running back Chase Edmonds agreed to a two-year, $12.6 million contract with $6.1 million guaranteed, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Edmonds was a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2018 and has played his entire career in Arizona. Last year he played in 12 games, with 11 starts, and had 116 carries for 592 yards, plus 43 catches for 311 yards.

The running back position has been devalued in recent years in the NFL, and teams that spend on running backs often come to regret it. But the Dolphins apparently think Edmonds is going to be the right fit in new coach Mike McDaniel’s offense, and they’re willing to spend to get him.