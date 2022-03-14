Dolphins, Emmanuel Ogbah agree to four-year deal

Getty Images

One of the most desirable pass rushers of this year’s free agent class won’t even hit the open market.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to a four-year deal worth $65 million with $32 million fully guaranteed, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Ogbah recorded 9.0 sacks in each of his last two seasons with the Dolphins. He also had 24 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for Miami in 2021.

After starting his career as a Browns second-round pick in 2016, Ogbah spent a season with the Chiefs in 2019 before heading to Miami.

Ogbah was rated as PFT’s No. 17 free agent on this year’s top 100 list.

In 83 career games with 67 starts, Ogbah has 36.0 sacks, 85 quarterback hits, 37 tackles for loss, and seven forced fumbles.