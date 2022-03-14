During negotiating period, NFL does what NFL teams can’t

Getty Images

The negotiating period often is called the legal tampering window, an appropriate title because it acknowledges that plenty of illegal tampering happens before 12:00 p.m. ET on the Monday preceding the start of the new league year, 52 hours later. But the NFL should just call it what it is — the start of free agency.

Look at the NFL’s Twitter feed, which is blasted to nearly 30 million followers. Although teams can’t announce deals with players from other teams who officially become free agents on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, the league is doing it, with a Twitter post for plenty of the deals that have been done. There’s also a graphic of Bills (for now) quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in a Steelers uniform.

It proves that the whole thing is a farce. It’s not a negotiating window. It’s a signing period. It’s the start of free agency, with the only technicality being that the player can refuse to sign the contract come Wednesday. (It happens, but not very often.)

Why not just make it the start of free agency, then? Why confuse people into thinking free agency starts on Wednesday at 4 when it actually starts Monday at 12?

And why prevent the various team-owned websites and social-media platforms from mentioning the moves to be made when the league is doing exactly what it prevents the teams from doing?

It’s a stupid, illogical way of doing business. But that’s the NFL. As explained in Playmakers, no matter how stupidly or illogically the NFL handles its business, its business is always booming.