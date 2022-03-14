Eagles won’t tender Alex Singleton as a restricted free agent

Getty Images

Linebacker Alex Singleton wasn’t set to become an unrestricted free agent this week, but it looks like that’s where things are heading.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles will not issue a restricted free agent tender to Singleton. If he doesn’t re-sign before Wednesday afternoon, he’ll hit the open market.

Singleton was undrafted out of Montana State in the NFL, but he was a first-round pick in the CFL and spent three seasons with Calgary before joining the Eagles in 2019. He played exclusively on special teams in 10 games that year before taking on a defensive role in the last two seasons.

Singleton recorded 257 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions that were both returned for touchdowns, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 32 appearances over the last two years.