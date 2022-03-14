Evan Engram set to sign with Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars weren’t finished making a splash on the first day of the NFL’s negotiating window.

According to ESPN, tight end Evan Engram has agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal with Jacksonville that could escalate to $10 million with incentives.

Engram spent his first five seasons with the Giants. A former first-round pick, New York had picked up Engram’s fifth-year option. He was No. 57 on PFT’s list of top free agents in 2022.

Engram caught 64 passes for 722 yards with six touchdowns as a rookie back in 2017. But he hasn’t matched that production since, particularly in scoring. He did make the Pro Bowl in 2020, with 63 catches for 654 yards with a touchdown.

Engram averaged a career-low of 8.9 yards per reception in 2021 when he caught 46 passes for 408 yards with three TDs.

In 65 career games with 51 starts, Engram has 262 catches for 2,828 yards with 16 touchdowns.