Giants re-sign C.J. Board, sign Robert Foster

Getty Images

With a messy salary cap situation to sort out, the Giants aren’t expected to make any big splashes in free agency and they lived up to that expectation in the early part of the negotiating window that opened on Monday afternoon.

The team announced a pair of moves at wide receiver that aren’t going to threaten for major headlines. They re-signed C.J. Board and signed Robert Foster.

Board has spent the last two seasons with the Giants, but his 2021 campaign was cut short by a fractured arm. He has 15 catches for 152 yards in 20 games with the team and he’s also seen time as a kick and punt returner for the team.

Foster was waived by the Cowboys last week, which is why he was able to sign with the team ahead of the start of the new league year on Wednesday. Foster had 27 catches for 541 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills in 2018, but has just five catches since the end of that season.