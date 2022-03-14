Inside the Christian Kirk deal

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2022, 10:24 PM EDT
Last week, Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk said that quarterback Kyler Murray deserves everything he has coming. Kirk, as it turned out, had plenty coming, too.

Kirk will sign a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jaguars on Wednesday. Here’s a look inside the deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $20 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $1.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 base salary: $15.5 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 roster bonus: $1 million, due on the fifth day of the league year.

5. 2024 base salary: $14.5 million.

6. 2025 base salary: $15.5 million.

7. 2022-25 per-game roster bonuses: $29,412 per game, up to $500,000 per year.

8. Incentives: Up to $3 million per year, based on receiving yards.

The deal includes $37 million fully guaranteed at signing. That’s a great deal for a guy who has never had a 1,000-yard season. In 2021, he had 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns.