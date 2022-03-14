Inside the Christian Kirk deal

Getty Images

Last week, Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk said that quarterback Kyler Murray deserves everything he has coming. Kirk, as it turned out, had plenty coming, too.

Kirk will sign a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jaguars on Wednesday. Here’s a look inside the deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $20 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $1.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 base salary: $15.5 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 roster bonus: $1 million, due on the fifth day of the league year.

5. 2024 base salary: $14.5 million.

6. 2025 base salary: $15.5 million.

7. 2022-25 per-game roster bonuses: $29,412 per game, up to $500,000 per year.

8. Incentives: Up to $3 million per year, based on receiving yards.

The deal includes $37 million fully guaranteed at signing. That’s a great deal for a guy who has never had a 1,000-yard season. In 2021, he had 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns.