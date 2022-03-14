Inside the J.C. Jackson deal

Getty Images

Cornerback J.C. Jackson wanted Jalen Ramsey money. Jackson didn’t get it. But he still did pretty well.

The free-agent cornerback will sign a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers. Here’s a look at the details of the contract.

1. Signing bonus: $25 million.

2. 2022 base salary, fully guaranteed: $3 million.

3. 2023 base salary: $12 million.

4. 2024 roster bonus: $2 million, due on the third day of the 2024 league year.

5. 2024 base salary: $12.375 million.

6. 2025 roster bonus: $2 million, due on the third day of the 2025 league year.

7. 2025 base salary: $12.025 million.

8. 2026 roster bonus: $2 million, due on the third day of the 2026 league year.

9. 2026 base salary: $12.1 million.

The contract has a total guarantee of $40 million at signing. It’s basically a two-year, $40 million deal, with a team-held annual option for the final three years.