J.C. Jackson: Chargers are going to be scary

Getty Images

The Chargers landed one of the biggest free agents on the market when cornerback J.C. Jackson agreed to a deal with the team on Monday.

It’s the latest splash for the Chargers, who have also re-signed wide receiver Mike Williams and agreed to trade for pass rusher Khalil Mack in the last week. Jackson and Mack join the likes of Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Asante Samuel Jr. on a defense that many have noted is shaping up to be an imposing one.

Jackson shares that feeling. He told Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com that he thinks the Chargers are going to be a lot for opponents to handle.

“Love L.A.. Love Cali. Not only that, the defense, I think I can add some value to that defense. That’s a stacked group, and imagine me [there] . . . It’s going to be scary,” Jackson said.

With quarterback Justin Herbert at the helm of an offense that features Williams, Keenan Allen, and Austin Ekeler, the Chargers look like they might be pretty imposing on both sides of the ball in 2022.