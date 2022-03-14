J.C. Jackson to sign with Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers have made another big move to improve their defense.

According to multiple reports, cornerback J.C. Jackson has agreed to join Los Angeles on a five-year, $82.5 million deal with $40 million guaranteed.

Jackson was No. 2 on PFT’s list of top free agents in 2022.

Jackson had spent his entire career with the Patriots, having joined the club as an undrafted free agent back in 2018, emerging as one of the game’s better corners over the last two seasons.

In 16 games with 11 starts in 2020, Jackson recorded nine interceptions, 14 passes defensed, and three fumble recoveries. He was then named a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2021 with eight interceptions, a league-leading 23 passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

Jackson now joins a secondary that has young, talented players in Derwin James and Asante Samuel Jr.

The Chargers have also agreed to trade for edge rusher Khalil Mack in an effort to bolster their defense, which finished 23rd in yards allowed and 29th in points allowed.