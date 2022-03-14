Jake Matthews lands three-year extension with Falcons

Getty Images

Left tackle Jake Matthews is adding three more years to his contract with the Falcons.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Matthews has agreed to a three-year extension in Atlanta. Matthews was already signed through the 2023 season, so he’s now tied to the team for an even longer stretch.

Rapoport reports that the deal has a new money average of $18.5 million per year. The deal will also reduce his 2022 cap hit from over $26.68 million, so he joins quarterback Matt Ryan as Falcons veterans whose revised contract situations have freed up cap space in Atlanta.

Matthews was the sixth pick of the 2014 draft and has missed just one game since joining the Falcons.