James Conner re-signing with Cardinals

The Cardinals went into the offseason with their top two running backs on track for free agency and one of them will be remaining with the team.

According to multiple reports, James Conner has agreed to a three-year deal in Arizona. Chase Edmonds has agreed to sign with the Dolphins in a deal that cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Conner, who was No. 66 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals last offseason and set a career high with 18 touchdowns during the regular season. Conner scored 15 of those touchdowns on the ground while carrying the ball 202 times for 752 yards. He also caught 37 passes for 375 yards.

The Cardinals also re-signed tight end Zach Ertz over the weekend. Wide receivers Christian Kirk and A.J. Green remain on track for free agency, however.

UPDATE 12:28 p.m. ET: The Cardinals announced the deal. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it is worth $21 million with $13.5 million fully guaranteed.