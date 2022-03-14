Jets re-signing Nick Bawden

Getty Images

The Jets have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with fullback Nick Bawden, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Bawden joined the Jets on Sept. 23, signing to the team’s practice squad. He played his first regular-season game for the Jets in Week 10 after Trevon Wesco was placed on injured reserve.

Bawden, 25, played nine games for the Jets, including a start in Week 17.

He made one reception for 20 yards.

Bawden was a seventh-round choice of the Lions in 2018 but missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL the summer before the season. He played 10 games for the Lions in 2019, making four catches for 17 yards.

Bawden didn’t play a down in 2020 after another knee injury.