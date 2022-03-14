Justin Pugh takes a pay cut with Cardinals

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2022, 8:29 AM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

The Cardinals will have left guard Justin Pugh back for 2022, but not on the same contract terms that he agreed to when he joined the team as a free agent in 2018.

According to multiple reports, Pugh has agreed to a pay cut ahead of the start of the new league year.

Pugh is now set to make a guaranteed salary of $5.5 million with another $1.5 million available in incentives. Pugh’s contract originally called for him to make $8.025 million in salary and count for over $11.8 million in salary cap space.

The Cardinals would have gotten all but $2 million of that money back, but parting ways with Pugh would have opened a hole on their offensive line and they opted to find a solution that kept that from happening.