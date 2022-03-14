Larry Ogunjobi plans to sign with Bears

Getty Images

The AFC champions are set to lose a key member of their defensive line.

According to multiple reports, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi intends to sign with the Bears. No deal can become official until the new league year opens on March 16.

Ogunjobi signed a one-year deal with the Bengals last year and started all 17 games he played for the team. He had 49 tackles and seven sacks in the regular season, but went down in the playoff opener with a foot injury and did not return for the final three games of the Bengals’ run.

The Bears have Akiem Hicks on track for free agency and the Ogunjobi deal may be a signal that Hicks will be moving on. The Bengals also have B.J. Hill set for free agency at defensive tackle.