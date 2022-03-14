Lions re-sign Alex Anzalone, Jalen Elliott, Shaun Dion Hamilton

Getty Images

The Lions have spent the last couple of days re-signing their own free agents.

The team announced that linebacker Alex Anzalone, safety Jalen Elliott, and linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton have all agreed to new contracts with the team. Quarterback Tim Boyle and safety C.J. Moore have also re-signed with the team recently.

Anzalone started 14 games after signing with the Lions as a free agent last year. He had 78 tackles, a sack, and an interception in his first season with Detroit.

Elliott had 12 tackles in eight appearances after being called up from the practice squad during the season. Hamilton spent the season on injured reserve. He joined the Lions as an offseason waiver claim after playing 46 games in three seasons in Washington.