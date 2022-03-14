Mike Gesicki signs franchise tag tender

Getty Images

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki will stick around in Miami.

Gesicki has signed his franchise tag tender, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

That makes Gesicki the first player to sign the franchise tender this offseason. For Gesicki, it’s a guaranteed salary of $10.931 million for the 2022 season.

Gesicki could still reach a long-term contract with the Dolphins, or he could play on the franchise tag and then hit free agency a year ago. But one way or another, he’s set to play for the Dolphins in 2022.

Gesicki caught 73 passes for 780 yards, both career-highs, last season.