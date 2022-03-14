Mitch Morse, Bills agree on contract extension

Getty Images

Center Mitch Morse took a pay cut with the Bills in 2021, but he’s making a different change to his contract this offseason.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Morse and the Bills have agreed on a two-year contract extension that keeps him tied to the team through the 2024 season. It is worth $19.5 million with $12 million in guaranteed money.

Morse was set to make $8.4 million in salary and bonuses this year. He will now take home $11.25 million.

Morse is heading into his fourth season with the Bills. He has started 47 regular season games and six postseason contests since arriving in Buffalo.

News of the new deal comes shortly after the Bills released right guard Daryl Williams. They’ve also cut Jon Feliciano and Ike Boettger is set for free agency, so Morse may be the only holdover on the interior of the line.