Mitch Trubisky agrees to two-year deal with Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers may have found Ben Roethlisberger’s successor.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Steelers have reached an agreement with Mitch Trubisky. It’s a two-year deal for Trubisky in Pittsburgh and no financial terms have been disclosed.

Roethlisberger announced his retirement after the Steelers lost to the Chiefs in the playoffs, so Trubisky joins a quarterback depth chart that also includes Mason Rudolph and restricted free agent Dwayne Haskins.

General Manager Kevin Colbert said in February that Rudolph would be the starter if the season were starting, but Trubisky’s arrival represents a big change. At the very least, they’ll compete for the starting job and it’s unlikely the Steelers would have made a multi-year commitment to him if they felt he was unlikely to give them an upgrade on what they’ve seen from Rudolph the last few years.