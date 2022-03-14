Mitchell Trubisky could be the very short-term bridge quarterback in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

Five years ago in Chicago, the Bears signed quarterback Mike Glennon in free agency. The significance of the move was undermined by the decision to make Mitchell Trubisky the second overall pick in the draft.

This year, Trubisky could be playing the role of Glennon.

With no numbers leaked yet on the deal Trubisky will sign with the Steelers, the implication is that the contract isn’t a big-money, earth-shattering transaction. If the actual numbers (and they’ll inevitably be released) prove that, Trubisky could be more than just an upgrade to Mason Rudolph. Trubisky potentially may be cover for a potential effort to draft a new franchise quarterback in round one.

Before Ben Roethlisberger arrived, the Steelers went 20 long years between franchise quarterbacks. If there’s an incoming rookie they like, maybe they make the move with the 20th overall pick in the draft. And if there’s an incoming rookie they really like, maybe they do what they’ve done with other prospects they really liked (Troy Polamalu, Santonio Holmes, Devin Bush) and trade up.

Whatever the plan, the Steelers won’t be sharing it. They’ll be keeping the cards very close to the vest, as they always do. And we’ll find out what their strategy is whenever they execute it.

Don’t be surprised if that strategy entails snaring one of the top quarterbacks with the 20th pick in round one, or something higher if need be.