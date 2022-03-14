NFL Top 100 2022 free agents: J.C. Jackson highest-ranked player to avoid the tag

Getty Images

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2022 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents, released players, and players who have received the franchise tag. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported. Players released after initial publication may also be added and all 100 players initially on the list will still be listed after any additions.

1. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (The Packers used the franchise tag on March 8.)

2. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson

3. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown (The Chiefs used the franchise tag on March 7.)

4. Saints tackle Terron Armstead

5. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on March 8.)

6. Rams edge rusher Von Miller

7. Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones

8. Bengals safety Jessie Bates (The Bengals used the franchise tag on March 7.)

9. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis

10. Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner

11. Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson

12. Saints safety Marcus Williams

13. Commanders guard Brandon Scherff

14. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston

15. Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (He agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal with the Bucs on March 13.)

16. Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (The Dolphins used the franchise tag on March 8.)

17. Dolphins edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah

18. Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore

19. Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory

20. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu

21. Browns edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney

22. Seahawks tackle Duane Brown

23. Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham

24. Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (The Cowboys used the franchise tag on March 8.)

25. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

26. Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks

27. Former Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith

28. Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick

29. Chiefs edge rusher Melvin Ingram

30. Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell

31. Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward

32. Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky

33. Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota

34. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (Agreed to a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Cowboys on March 13.)

35. Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell

36. Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson (The Jaguars used the franchise tag on March 8.)

37. 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson

38. Bears guard James Daniels

39. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

40. Former Titans guard Rodger Saffold

41. Bills edge rusher Jerry Hughes

42. Rams tackle Joe Noteboom

43. 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones

44. Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs

45. Rams cornerback Darious Williams

46. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

47. Jets safety Marcus Maye

48. Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed

49. Titans center Ben Jones

50. Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward

51. Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson

52. Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk

53. Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston

54. Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark

55. Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun

56. Giants tight end Evan Engram

57. Rams guard Austin Corbett

58. Cowboys guard Connor Williams

59. Patriots tackle Trent Brown

60. Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas

61. Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson

62. Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (Agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million deal with Cardinals on March 13.)

63. Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan

64. Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa

65. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette

66. Cardinals running back James Conner

67. Colts tackle Eric Fisher

68. Browns tight end David Njoku (The Browns used the franchise tag on March 7.)

69. Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett

70. Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell

71. Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower

72. Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Reed

73. Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead

74. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch

75. Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson

76. Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling

77. Jets defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi

78. Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny

79. Jets tackle Morgan Moses

80. Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson

81. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell

82. Rams center Brian Allen

83. Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

84. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon

85. Texans safety Justin Reid

86. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse

87. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr

88. Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson

89. Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day

90. Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett

91. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds

92. Ravens safety DeShon Elliott

93. Lions edge rusher Charles Harris

94. Bengals tackle Riley Reiff

95. Chargers linebacker Kyzir White

96. Patriots safety Devin McCourty (Agreed to one-year, $9 million deal with Patriots on March 13.)

97. Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

98. Former Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens

99. 49ers edge rusher Arden Key

100. Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu

101. Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford