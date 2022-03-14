NFL Top 100 2022 free agents: J.C. Jackson highest-ranked player to avoid the tag

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2022 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents, released players, and players who have received the franchise tag. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported. Players released after initial publication may also be added and all 100 players initially on the list will still be listed after any additions.
1. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (The Packers used the franchise tag on March 8.)
2. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson
3. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown (The Chiefs used the franchise tag on March 7.)
4. Saints tackle Terron Armstead
5. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on March 8.)
6. Rams edge rusher Von Miller
7. Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones
8. Bengals safety Jessie Bates (The Bengals used the franchise tag on March 7.)
9. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis
10. Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner
11. Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson
12. Saints safety Marcus Williams
13. Commanders guard Brandon Scherff
14. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston
15. Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (He agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal with the Bucs on March 13.)
16. Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (The Dolphins used the franchise tag on March 8.)
17. Dolphins edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah
18. Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore
19. Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory
20. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu
21. Browns edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney
22. Seahawks tackle Duane Brown
23. Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham
24. Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (The Cowboys used the franchise tag on March 8.)
25. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater
26. Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks
27. Former Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith
28. Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick
29. Chiefs edge rusher Melvin Ingram
30. Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell
31. Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward
32. Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky
33. Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota
34. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (Agreed to a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Cowboys on March 13.)
35. Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell
36. Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson (The Jaguars used the franchise tag on March 8.)
37. 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson
38. Bears guard James Daniels
39. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski
40. Former Titans guard Rodger Saffold
41. Bills edge rusher Jerry Hughes
42. Rams tackle Joe Noteboom
43. 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones
44. Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs
45. Rams cornerback Darious Williams
46. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster
47. Jets safety Marcus Maye
48. Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed
49. Titans center Ben Jones
50. Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward
51. Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson
52. Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk
53. Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston
54. Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark
55. Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun
56. Giants tight end Evan Engram
57. Rams guard Austin Corbett
58. Cowboys guard Connor Williams
59. Patriots tackle Trent Brown
60. Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas
61. Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson
62. Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (Agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million deal with Cardinals on March 13.)
63. Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan
64. Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa
65. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette
66. Cardinals running back James Conner
67. Colts tackle Eric Fisher
68. Browns tight end David Njoku (The Browns used the franchise tag on March 7.)
69. Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett
70. Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell
71. Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower
72. Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Reed
73. Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead
74. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch
75. Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson
76. Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
77. Jets defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi
78. Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny
79. Jets tackle Morgan Moses
80. Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson
81. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell
82. Rams center Brian Allen
83. Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh
84. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon
85. Texans safety Justin Reid
86. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse
87. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr
88. Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson
89. Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day
90. Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett
91. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds
92. Ravens safety DeShon Elliott
93. Lions edge rusher Charles Harris
94. Bengals tackle Riley Reiff
95. Chargers linebacker Kyzir White
96. Patriots safety Devin McCourty (Agreed to one-year, $9 million deal with Patriots on March 13.)
97. Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
98. Former Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens
99. 49ers edge rusher Arden Key
100. Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu
101. Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford